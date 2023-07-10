Taipei Pets Show draws large crowds over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Pets Show concluded on Sunday (July 9) at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Hall, attracting an estimated 180,000 visitors over four days, according to organizers.

In addition to dogs and cats of all shapes and sizes, as well as birds and reptiles, a large delegation of politicians also participated, indicating the growing power of the pet-owning demographic.

DPP presidential hopeful and current Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) attended the event on Sunday afternoon, visiting a number of booths and later posting on Facebook about protecting the lives of all sentient beings and Taiwan’s transition to a pet-friendly and caring society, per CNA.



Furry friends are a growing business opportunity in Taiwan. (CNA photo)

Lai was accompanied by Agricultural Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲), DPP Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政), Taipei City Councillor Hsu Shu-Hua (許淑華), and New Taipei City Councillor Tai Wei-shan (戴瑋姍).

Vice President Lai showed an interest in the many stalls catering to the pet industry and emerging business opportunities in the pet product segment. He also took photos posing with a number of pets presented by their owners.

According to data, the number of pets in Taiwan currently exceeds three million, with an annual birth rate of 10%. Furthermore, the annual market size of associated clothing, food, training, and medical care is estimated to be between NT$50-60 billion (US$1.59-1.9 billion).



Big crowds turn out for the Taipei Pets Show. (CNA photo)

Lai believes it’s important for the government to create an animal-friendly social environment and promote animal protection and animal welfare policies.

Lai said that in 2019, the Council of Agriculture (COA) submitted a "White Paper on Animal Welfare" to the Cabinet. And at the end of last year, the COA integrated animal protection agencies in various counties and cities and launched a 24-hour "1959 Animal Protection Hotline."