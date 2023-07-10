Alexa
Taipei sinkhole grows, Nanjing West Road closed

Engineers believe sinkhole caused by leaks in sewage line, exacerbated by Tamsui River tides

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 10:57
Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun stands in front of sinkhole on July 10. (Chen E-jun photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A sinkhole that appeared on a Taipei City street over the weekend has grown in size due to damage to an underground sewage line.

The asphalt in front of No. 311 Nanjing West Road, from Xining North Road to Huanhe North Road, in Datong District sank late at night on Saturday (July 8). The pavement was repaired by Taipei City Government Public Works Department (PWD) crews and was opened to traffic at 8 p.m. on Sunday (July 9).

However, it began to collapse again at 1 a.m. on Monday morning (July 10) and Taipei City Councilor Chen E-jun (陳怡君) arrived at the scene to assess the situation. The preliminary assessment by the PWD is that a damaged sewage pipeline close to the Tamsui River caused the sinkhole. The river is experiencing tidal fluctuations, making it difficult to stop water from entering the sewage line, reported Liberty Times.

A forward command post has been established at the scene and repair work will continue. According to the department, due to the damage to the sewage pipeline, groundwater has continued to wash away the soil beneath the street.

Workers filled the manhole in front of No. 458 Nanjing West Road to stop the flow of water. The road has been temporarily closed off to traffic. The PWD has carried out grouting to improve the geological conditions, stabilized the ground, and ensured that the surrounding buildings will not be affected.

Chen was cited by LTN as saying Sunday's deployment of over 60 sandbags beneath the manhole covers by the PWD were washed away by the rising tide. After the tide recedes, Chen said it will be necessary to place more sandbags to fill in the gaps.

PWD engineers are also on-site installing a building collapse warning system to ensure the safety of residents.

sinkhole
pothole
road closure
road collapse

