Taiwan tracks 4 Chinese military aircraft, 5 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity

  782
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 10:04
Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter. 

Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four Chinese military aircraft and five naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (July 9) to 6 a.m. on Monday (July 10).

Of the four People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter entered the southeast corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 112 military aircraft and 47 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Flight path of one out of four PLA aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

