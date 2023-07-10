Alexa
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks east Taiwan

Level 4 shock waves from magnitude 5.2 quake felt in Hualien, Nantou, Taichung

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/10 09:30
Map of earthquake that struck eastern Taiwan on July 10. (CWB image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted eastern Taiwan at 6:11 a.m. on Monday morning (July 10), sending level 4 shock waves to Hualien County, Nantou County, and Taichung City, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 7.8 km northwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow focal depth of 15.3 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7 that gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered a 4 in Hualien County, Nantou County, and Taichung City. An intensity level of 3 was reported in Yilian County.

An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Changhua County, Yunlin County, Taitung County, and Miaoli County. An intensity level of 1 was measured in New Taipei City, Chiayi County, Hsinchu City, Taipei City, Kaohsiung City, Chaiyi City, Tainan City, and Pingtung County.

No injuries or damage from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
