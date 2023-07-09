Kaohsiung Beer Rock Festival in southern Taiwan draws over 60,000 people

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Beer Rock Festival 3.0 in Kaohsiung concluded on Sunday (July 9) after three days of cold drinks, good food, and exciting musical performances.

Despite the heat, the event was a great success with over 60,000 people estimated to have attended over all three days, from Friday (July 7) through Sunday, reported LTN. According to reports, the turnout was more than double that of previous years.

The Beer Rock Festival, now in its third year, drew some big names from the Taiwanese pop music scene, such as Ba San Yao, Crowd Lu, and Power Station. International acts like Jessi and MAMAMOO+ from South Korea also drew lots of K-pop fans in Taiwan.



Kaohsuing Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) stopped by the event on Saturday (July 8) and thanked the performers, vendors, and the crowd for the success of the event. Chen noted that Kaohsiung is proving to be an exceptional city for music lovers and live performances.



Beer Rock Festival main gate. (Dreammall.tw Facebook photo)

In addition to the great music, there was also an incredible variety of local businesses providing food and drinks for the crowds. The chief of Kaohsiung’s Economic Development Bureau, Liao Tai-hsiang (廖泰翔), said that 64 food vendors competed to join the festival as vendors, and that judges selected the best 13, each of which represents different aspects of Kaohsiung’s culinary culture, reported LTN.

Mayor Chen pledged that the music economy will continue to grow and that Kaohsiung will continue to provide great venues for music concerts and festivals that will draw the best performers from Taiwan and abroad. The organizers of this year’s festival were meticulous in their efforts to organize this year’s successful Beer Rock Festival, said Chen.



Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai enjoying food at the Beer Rock Festival. (Kaohsiung City Government photo)