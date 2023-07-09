Alexa
Starbucks celebrates 25 years in Taiwan

Limited time 2-for-1 coffee promotion runs Monday to Wednesday

  1808
By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/09 15:44
Starbucks opens 25th anniversary exhibition in Taipei. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starbucks Taiwan is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an exhibition running until July 23 at Hall 2 of the 1914 Huashan Cultural and Creative Park.

The exhibition features stories about the coffee chain's commitment to the environment, staff development, and corporate social responsibility (CSR). It also offers a range of limited edition items such as teddy bears emblazoned with the 25th-anniversary logo, a commemorative shopping bag, and "NAVY" reusable cups made from recycled rice husk, per Starbucks' website.

Starbucks' commitment to sustainability is demonstrated with 500 outlets introducing reusable cups, with the total number used this year already topping 20,000. The widespread adoption of reusable cups has helped save thousands of disposable cups so far.

Furthermore, with the end of the COVID pandemic and loosened travel restrictions, 50 Starbucks outlets will have decorations reflecting local culture and customs, appealing to foreign tourists. Meanwhile, other locations will service local customers through efficient service and dependable quality.

Starbucks has also announced a three-day 2-for-1 promotion from Monday to Wednesday (July 10–12) for a variety of hot and cold beverages between 11:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. The promotion applies to in-store purchases and is limited to the purchase of two drinks, enabling the purchaser to collect four drinks at once, per UDN.

The promotion is dependent upon supply at each store and excludes Frappuccino-series drinks, macchiato, nitrogen cold brew coffee, canned drinks, pour-over coffee, siphon coffee, and alcoholic beverages. The promotion is also not applicable to drive-thru services, delivery, mobile pre-orders, or special Starbucks outlets at airports, high-speed rail stations, national highway rest stops, or Chi Mei Museum.
Starbucks
Starbucks coffee
1914 Huashan Culture and Creative Park
25th anniversary
coffee culture

