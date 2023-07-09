Taipei drivers face huge sinkhole on Nanjing West Road

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Councilor Chen Yi-chun (陳怡君) visited a large sinkhole located on Nanjing West Road in Taipei on Sunday morning (July 9), bringing attention to the dangerous large-scale subsidence that caused the depression and stopped traffic in both directions.

According to a Liberty Times report, the location of the pothole is at No. 315 Nanjing West Road, near Guide Street in Datong District. A road maintenance team reported that at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, the length of the pothole had expanded to five meters in length and a depth of one meter.

The location of the pothole was the site of previous construction in April, and it was backfilled by the Taipei Water Department. The Taipei City Public Works Bureau, Taipei Water Department, Taipei Fire Department, and Taipei Police Department all dispatched personnel to the scene, setting up a temporary disaster relief center.

After a special examination of the pipelines, workers discovered a high degree of ground subsidence. To repair the road, cement was poured in to stabilize the foundation of the sinkhole, with follow-up work currently underway.