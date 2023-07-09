Extreme heat, high UV levels affect Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hot temperatures and sunny skies are expected across much of Taiwan on Sunday (July 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Southwesterly winds are expected to prevail, with the possibility of foehn wins in Taitung County. Coastal areas around Taiwan are experiencing an "orange" heat alert, with the possibility of extremely high temperatures between 38 and 36 C.



Heat alert for much of Taiwan on Sunday (July 9). (CWB image)

WeatherRisk meteorologist Ke Yuning (柯聿寧) said the higher temperatures are caused by a high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean. This brings southwesterly winds, with the chance of convective thunderstorms in mountainous regions on Sunday afternoon (July 9).

As for plains and coastal areas, UV rays will be strong, with some groups asked to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities, labor, or sports. Those who engage in such activities are encouraged to pay more attention to sun protection and hydration and be aware of heat stroke.

As for those remaining indoors, it is important to keep rooms well ventilated and cool. Extra care should be given to the elderly, children, the chronically ill, the obese, and other vulnerable groups.



Extreme UV levels are expected on Sunday (July 9). (CWB image)

High heat and mostly clear skies are expected on Monday (July 10), with a high-pressure system in the Pacific Ocean beginning to weaken and water vapor gradually increasing.

From Tuesday to Wednesday (July 11–12), localized showers are expected in the southeast and the Hengchun Peninsula. Other areas will have sunshine and clouds, with short thunderstorms in mountainous areas.

From Thursday to Saturday (July 13–15), atmospheric moisture will continue to increase with short-term showers in the eastern half of Taiwan, with other areas cloudy with the chance of short-term afternoon thunderstorms.