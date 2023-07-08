South Korea: IAEA chief discusses Fukushima water concerns

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arrived in South Korea following his trip to Japan, in an attempt to allay concerns about Japan's plan to release treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Grossi's three-day visit included meetings with South Korea's foreign minister and a top nuclear safety official.

Upon arriving in South Korea, Grossi was met by protesters at Gimpo Airport in Seoul. Hundreds of protesters took to the streets in central Seoul, criticizing the IAEA's review as inadequate. Demonstrators held signs criticizing the IAEA and Japan's plan, with one stating, "IAEA is not qualified to verify environmental standards."

There had been "no disagreement" among experts involved in the review that gave the go-ahead for the decades-long project, the IAEA chief said in an interview with South Korea's Yonhap news agency.

"This is the final comprehensive report... No experts have come to me saying he or she disagrees on the contents," he said.

"It was a very thorough process."

Opposition wants to put halt to the plan

South Korea conducted an independent review of the plan and concluded that Japan would meet or exceed international standards, with the release having minimal environmental consequences.

During a press conference held in Japan, Grossi expressed his intention to also meet with South Korea's opposition party, which had been critical of the discharge plan.

The leader of the opposition Democratic Party, Lee Jae-myung, has urged the government to try to stop the plan, suggesting that it be taken to the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

The South Korean government stated that it respected the IAEA's report. President Yoo Suk Yeol's administration has been cautious in its stance on Japan's proposal, aiming to foster better ties with Tokyo.

Nevertheless, the plan has sparked anger and concern among South Koreans, leading some individuals to stock up on sea salt. Despite South Korea giving its approval to the discharge plan, a ban on food and seafood products from the Fukushima region will remain active.

