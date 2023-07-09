Taiwan-based skincare brand Nomel unveils expansion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Melinda Wang, the wife of Taiwanese actor Yang You-ning (楊祐寧), celebrated the fourth anniversary of her skincare brand, Nomel, with a "birthday party" at the Tame Fox restaurant in Taipei's Xinyi District on Saturday (July 8), with performances by singer Karencici and rapper Suhf.

In an interview with Taiwan News, Wang said Nomel has gradually stabilized, as reflected in the quality of its products and the trust built with customers. She also shared the brand's exciting plans for the second half of 2023.



Wang, who is expecting her second child, appears in great condition. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Wang, born and raised in Hong Kong, attended the prestigious Central Saint Martins College of Art and Design, renowned for its fashion programs, in the U.K. After graduation, she returned to Taiwan and founded Nomel.

Wang said her brand consists of natural-oriented skincare products that suit Asia's younger generations. During the initial launch, products were mainly sold online due to cost considerations, but Wang announced plans to open two physical stores in Taiwan this year.

Wang said online sales were insufficient, as she values face-to-face interactions with customers in order to create a close-knit community. In addition, regarding the challenges of running a brand, Wang shared, "Personnel management is the biggest challenge. Each person has a different personality and background, requiring a significant amount of time for team cohesion."

Despite the challenges, Wang finds this aspect enjoyable as it fosters inclusiveness and humility, and she said she is delighted by the opportunity for everyone to learn from one another.

Wang revealed that in August, the brand will launch a rare collaboration project featuring footwear in the beauty industry. She noted that her customers not only prioritize skincare but also fashion.

In addition to expanding physical retail channels domestically, the brand plans to venture into internationally renowned beauty platforms, Wang added. The official launch is scheduled for September, with more details to be announced at the end of July.



Nomel's 'birthday party' takes place at Tame Fox and attracts crowds. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)