Taiwan’s China Airlines receives 4,000 applications for 100 flight attendant jobs

Successful recruits will start training in August

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/08 16:58
Candidates for flight attendant jobs at Taiwan's China Airlines take their first test Saturday. (CNA, CAL photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China Airlines (CAL) will recruit 100 new flight attendants out of the 4,000 people who registered over the past week, reports said Saturday (July 8).

The recruitment campaign was the first in three years for cabin crews following the COVID-19 pandemic, the Liberty Times reported. The search for new staff was a consequence of both the recovery of international travel and the purchase of new jets by Taiwan’s main carrier.

The first phase of the recruitment drive saw candidates take oral tests at CAL’s headquarters near Taoyuan International Airport, with the results to be published on the airline’s website from noon on Wednesday (July 12). After a second phase scheduled for July 15, the results will be combined with the outcome of the English proficiency and health tests to lead to a first round of training in August for the 3% of candidates selected.

The company said it was particularly interested in candidates with a background in nursing or with special language abilities. Similar recruitment drives were also planned for Vietnam and Thailand.

CAL is in the middle of acquiring new aircraft, with 10 out of 25 planned Airbus A321neo jets already in use. From 2025 to 2028, it will add 24 Boeing 787 jets to its fleet, per the Liberty Times.
