Defense experts expect drones will play key role in attack on Taiwan

Unmanned aerial vehicles are cheap to produce and can avoid casualties for those using them

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/08 15:50
A Chinese-made CH-4 drone at a 2021 air show in Zhuhai, China. 

A Chinese-made CH-4 drone at a 2021 air show in Zhuhai, China.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — If China attacks Taiwan, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will play a key role, defense experts said Saturday (July 8).

The war between Russia and Ukraine revealed important changes in warfare and strategy, with China learning lessons and focusing on the development of drones. UAVs are low-cost weapons, do not result in casualties and injuries for the side using them, and proved highly effective, defense specialists said at a symposium in Taipei City on Saturday.

The Taiwan Association for Strategic Assessment (TASA) invited experts to discuss the development of UAVs in China and their threat to Taiwan. Last September saw the widespread use of drones by the Chinese military, they said.

TASA Chair Hu Chen-pu (胡鎮埔), a retired general and former Army commander, said China had been quick to develop a large-scale drone force, per CNA. A few months ago, the country started using long-range UAVs that can fly beyond Taiwan, he said.

The Chinese drones not only pose a threat to Taiwan, but also to regional security, Hu said. In the event of an attack or attempted invasion, the drones would play a key role in China’s plans, according to the expert.

Ou Si-fu (歐錫富) of the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) emphasized the ability of UAVs to perform a wide variety of functions. The drones could serve for reconnaissance, observation, and attack, and could also be used to mislead the enemy, he said.

Taiwan is also developing UAVs of its own, including military drones, civilian drones that can be used for military purposes, and defensive systems. By 2025, Taiwan is expected to be able to produce 150 Chien Hsiang attack drones per year.
