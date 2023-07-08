Councilor faces legal action after exposing Taiwan army bulletproof vest failure

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense will launch an investigation into the actions of a city councilor-YouTuber pair who collaborated on a video project showing bulletproof vests used by the army to be ineffective.

YouTuber Uncle Sam Gun & Fun (山姆小叔Gun & Fun) released a video on Friday (July 7) that showed the bulletproof vests did not stop bullets similar to those used by the Chinese army. The YouTuber was provided the vests by Democratic Progressive Party councilor for New Taipei Lin Ping-yu (林秉宥), who transported them from Taiwan to the U.S.

The ministry defended the ballistics plates inside the vests on Saturday and said they passed the U.S. government's NIJ III body armor compliance testing, per CNA. However, the video also shows that the compliance standard the plates adhere to is 23 years old.

“Just because you were the best student in primary school, doesn’t mean you will get good results in a university exam,” the video's narrator said. “In regards to facing current threats, they are completely ineffective.”

The narrator said the guns and bullets used to pierce the body armor are not those used by the Chinese army, but that they are very similar.



A ballistics plate after being shot. (Facebook, Lin Ping-yu photo)

The defense ministry said on Friday that if the materials used in the video are found to be controlled products of the national army, it will launch an investigation to determine legal responsibility.

Following the statement, Lin said that the ministry had already begun its investigation. “It seems that the Ministry of National Defense is serious about suing me,” he wrote on Facebook.

“(They) even called (the American Institute in Taiwan) to inquire about the relevant policies of the United States around carrying these materials,” Lin said. “The TSA website has instructions, and you can put bulletproof vests in your checked luggage and carry on luggage, which is the same for (ballistics) boards of course.”

In a separate post, Lin said the vests were tested out of curiosity, and denied rumors of ulterior motives. “Even if the authorities are obstinate, the grassroots soldiers will find a way to stay alive,” he said.

The defense ministry said a press conference will be held on July 11 to explain ballistic plate inspection methods to ensure public confidence before military exercises that are scheduled for late this month.



Video shows YouTuber Uncle Sam Gun & Fun shooting the bulletproof vests.