TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a middle-aged woman has been recovered from a waterway in Tainan in a suspected drowning.

Tainan firefighters retrieved the body from Yuejingang Riverside Park in Tainan’s Yanshui District just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning (July 8), per CNA. Firefighters also found a scooter and a helmet in the water close to the deceased.

Police are yet to identify the woman, and continue to investigate the cause of death.