Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP's Global Week in Pictures: July 1 - 7

By Associated Press
2023/07/08 11:05
Artists of Italy's Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The st...
A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City...
Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 202...
A bridge is exposed after 30 years under water during an drought, at the Paso Severino reservoir in Florida, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The South...
Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fi...
A dove painted by artist TvBoy adorns the wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ja...
A Protester dressed as a character from "The Handmaid's Tale" TV series blocks a freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Net...
A Palestinian kid holds an M-16 rifle during the funeral of those who were killed during an Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Ba...
A man in heels marches in the Gay Pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parent...
A policeman checks a public transport driver's cargo that includes coffins, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)
The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish i...
Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball gam...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on T...

Artists of Italy's Flower Sway Poles perform during the B-FIT in the Street international festival in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The st...

A visitor, his face painted to represent a zebra, eyes the camera during a parade marking the 100th anniversary of the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City...

Flames from the Donnie Creek wildfire burn along a ridge top north of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

A woman uses a long-sleeve shirt to shield from the sun as she walks at an outdoor shopping mall on a sweltering day in Beijing, Thursday, July 6, 202...

A bridge is exposed after 30 years under water during an drought, at the Paso Severino reservoir in Florida, Uruguay, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. The South...

Revellers dressed in red and white fill the town hall square during the 'Chupinazo' rocket, which marks the official opening of the 2023 San Fermín fi...

A dove painted by artist TvBoy adorns the wall of a building damaged by Russian shelling attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ja...

A Protester dressed as a character from "The Handmaid's Tale" TV series blocks a freeway during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Net...

A Palestinian kid holds an M-16 rifle during the funeral of those who were killed during an Israeli army operation, in the Jenin refugee camp, West Ba...

A man in heels marches in the Gay Pride parade in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)

Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, Saturday, July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parent...

A policeman checks a public transport driver's cargo that includes coffins, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph)

The pack rides during the seventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 170 kilometers (105.5 miles) with start in Mont-de-Marsan and finish i...

Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor is hit on the mask by a ball fouled off by Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki during the fourth inning of a baseball gam...

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on T...

July 1 - 7, 2023

Street artists performed across the Romanian capital, French protesters burned buses after a teenager was shot by police, Russia continued to attack Ukraine, Palestinians buried their dead after Israeli soldiers drove thousands form their homes, and people tried to stay out of the sun on the hottest days on human record.

In the world of sports, cycles wizzed through forests on their Tour de France.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images