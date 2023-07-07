Two bodies found in ocean near Taiwan's Yongan Fishing Harbor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard discovered two dead bodies along the shore of Taiwan’s west coast on Friday (July 7), thought to be Vietnamese migrant workers who were swept out to sea in Taichung on Tuesday (July 4).

Both of the bodies were found in the vicinity of the Yongan Fishing Harbor in Taoyuan, nearly 100 kilometers from where the men were reported missing. One of the bodies was found near the harbor’s southern dike, while the other was found under the harbor’s Bensha Bridge, reported UDN.

On Tuesday just after 4:15 p.m., a group of four Vietnamese men were swept out to sea while enjoying the scenic Cape Pearl of central Taiwan’s Gaomei Wetlands. One of the men was able to swim ashore on his own, but the other three were missing.

Authorities in Taoyuan have not publically confirmed the men’s identities. However, they have reportedly contacted family members of the deceased, per UDN.