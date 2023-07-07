Alexa
Two bodies found in ocean near Taiwan's Yongan Fishing Harbor

Bodies likely two of three Vietnamese men swept out to sea in Taichung on Tuesday

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/07 20:05
Rescue personnel collect a dead body from near Taoyuan's Yongan Fishing Harbor, July 7. 

Rescue personnel collect a dead body from near Taoyuan's Yongan Fishing Harbor, July 7.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Coast Guard discovered two dead bodies along the shore of Taiwan’s west coast on Friday (July 7), thought to be Vietnamese migrant workers who were swept out to sea in Taichung on Tuesday (July 4).

Both of the bodies were found in the vicinity of the Yongan Fishing Harbor in Taoyuan, nearly 100 kilometers from where the men were reported missing. One of the bodies was found near the harbor’s southern dike, while the other was found under the harbor’s Bensha Bridge, reported UDN.

On Tuesday just after 4:15 p.m., a group of four Vietnamese men were swept out to sea while enjoying the scenic Cape Pearl of central Taiwan’s Gaomei Wetlands. One of the men was able to swim ashore on his own, but the other three were missing.

Authorities in Taoyuan have not publically confirmed the men’s identities. However, they have reportedly contacted family members of the deceased, per UDN.
