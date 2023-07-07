Taiwan singer Christine Fan cancels concert amid husband Blackie Chen scandal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American singer Christine Fan (范瑋琪) has canceled her concert scheduled for September in Taipei City following the sexual harassment allegations against her husband, entertainer Blackie Chen (陳建州), reports said Friday (July 7).

Chen asked for temporary leave from his position as CEO of basketball’s P. League + (PLG) after at least two actresses accused him of sexual harassment. Fan defended her husband’s innocence in online statements, and filed a joint defamation lawsuit with her husband against one of the accusers.

However, organizers said Friday that Fan’s Sept. 8 “Between Us” concert at the Taipei Music Center would be canceled, the Liberty Times reported. Ticket sales started in May, but organizers are able to reimburse customers, according to the report.

The cost of staging the concert, including the marketing campaign, was estimated at NT$1 million (US$31,900). In addition, 80% of tickets had already been sold, for a total value of NT$10 million, the report said.

The string of #MeToo scandals involving politicians, academics, and entertainers on Friday also reached Chen’s replacement as acting CEO of the PLG. Chou Chung-wei (周崇偉) on Friday also faced allegations of sexual harassment from a league cheerleader.