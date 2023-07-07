Patient Positioning Devices Market Size What Lies Ahead for Future Growth | Civco Radiotherapy, C-Rad

The Global Patient Positioning Devices report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Patient Positioning Devices Market is valued at approximately $ in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.Patient positioning facilitates access to the area to be operated on. The patient’s position can have a big impact on the outcome of the surgery. Minor changes in positioning can have negative consequences, such as blood pressure drops or spikes, breathing issues, and cardiac problems. In dental and medical instruments, patient positioning devices are important, especially for radiotherapy and imaging.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disorders, which necessitate diagnostics and surgeries, is propelling the global patient positioning devices market forward. According to a 2016 CDC report, the number of cancer cases is reached about 2 million per year by 2020 Further, by 2030, it is projected that there would be about 26 million new cancer cases and 17 million cancer deaths per year.. According to statistics from the National Council on Aging, eighty percent of adults aged 65 and up have at least one chronic disease, with 68 percent having two or more. Chronic diseases affect nearly 133 million people in the United States, accounting for more than 40% of the total population, according to National Health Council data from 2014.

By 2020, it reached 157 million people, with 81 million of them having multiple conditions. Furthermore, the market is expected to grow as more capital is invested in healthcare infrastructure to install technologically advanced equipment and devices in hospitals and clinics. In order to improve the quality of health infrastructure and address health service capacity gaps, the healthcare sector in developing economies has seen significant growth over the last decade. However, implementation of excise duty on the sale of taxable medical devices in the U.S. is hampering the market growth.

The key regions considered for the global Patient Positioning Devices market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to advanced healthcare facilities and an increase in the use of patient positioning devices in ortho paedic and physiotherapy departments of hospitals for patient recovery after treatment, North America is expected to account for a significant share of the global market. During the forecast period, the emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are expected to grow rapidly. This is due to the expanding health-care industry, increased investments by major players in these countries, and the ageing population.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alvo

Civco Radiotherapy

C-Rad

Dexta

Eschmann Equipment

Elekta AB

Getinge AB

GE Healthcare

Hill-Rom, Inc.

Innovative Medical Products, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ByProduct Type:

Tables

Accessories

Others

By Application:

Surgeries

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

ByEnd User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

