FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market 2023 Revenue and Structure Forecast To 2030

The most recent research study on the global “FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market:

Global FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market is valued at approximately USD 520.8 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

FMCG B2B e-Commerce or business-to-business electronic commerce is the sale of fast-moving consumer goods such as convenience products, shopping products, specialty products, and unsought products through online transactions between businesses. B2B e-commerce connects institutional buyers that purchase in large order values. The increasing expansion of FMCG industry and growing penetration of smartphone & internet users as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising expansion of the global fast-moving consumer goods industry due to the e-commerce boom, and increasing technological integration is contributing towards the growth of the Global FMCG B2B e-commerce Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF( – in 2020, the Indian FMCG market was valued at USD 110 billion, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9 % between 2021 & 2025 to reach a market volume of USD 220 billion by end of 2025. Moreover, another factor driving the market space is rising penetration of smartphone & internet users. For instance, as per Statista – in 2019, the total number of internet users worldwide was estimated at 4119 million, and it further increased to 4901 million in 2021. Also, rising expansion of corporations and educational institutions and increasing growth of cross-border e-commerce trade in post covid era would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high commission charges associated with B2B e-Commerce platforms stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global FMCG B2B e-Commerce Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading b2b e-commerce service providers and increasing expansion of FMCG industry in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising digitization across the FMCG sector and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alibaba Group Holdings

Amazon Inc.

Americanas sa

EBay Inc

Global Sources

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd

The Kroger Co

Staples Inc

Rakuten Group, Inc,

Walmart,Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Home care

Food & Beverages

Personal care & cosmetics

Healthcare

By End-user

Offline retailers

Distributers

Food service

Specialty store

Hypermarket/Supermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

