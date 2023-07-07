Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market 2023 Advance Study Focusing on Analysis latest trends till 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market" [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments.

Short Description About Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market:

Global Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market is valued at approximately USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Multi Camera Vision Inspection System is an imaging-based inspection technology utilized for inspection of objects across a wide range of industries such as automotive, healthcare, and manufacturing among others. Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems comprised of a computer, and multiple sensors equipped cameras. These cameras capture relevant images and send the images and data collected to the computer system for further processing. Furthermore, based on the analysis of data sends instructions to robotic systems. Moreover, the cost of deployment of multi camera vision inspection is low as compared to the smart camera-based vision systems. The increasing investment in industrial automation and growing adoption of vision-guided robotics systems as well as rising automotive manufacturing sector are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The increasing investment in industrial automation is contributing towards the growth of the Global Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global industrial automation market was valued at USD 175 billion, and industrial automation market is projected to grow to USD 265 billion by 2025. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the global market for industrial control and automation was valued at USD 195 billion and, the market is projected to reach around USD 340 billion by 2026. Also, rising advancements in industry 4.0 and growing industrialization in developing economies would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high maintenance cost of Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems and availability of alternatives stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Multi Camera Vision Inspection Systems Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and rising industrial automation in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising industrialization across India and China & growing expansion of automotive and pharmaceuticals manufacturing industries coupled with increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Teledyne Technologies Group of Companies

Industrial Vision Systems

Cognex Corporation

Omron Corporation

Basler AG

Nextsense GMBH

Keyence Corporation

Novasis Innovazione

OPTEX Group Co., Ltd

Estes Engineering Pte ltd.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

By End-User

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

