Cold Pain Therapy Market Size Trends Transforming Business Models and Opportunities | DJO Global, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

The Global Cold Pain Therapy report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Cold Pain Therapy Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. Cold pain therapy also commonly known as cryotherapy is performed to reduce pain and swelling that has been the source of pain. This therapy temporarily decreases nerve signals, which helps in lessening pain. Factors such as rising incidences of sports injuries, the growing frequency of hip and knee surgeries, increasing geriatric population, coupled with the rise in bone diseases and trauma injuries are impelling the growth of the global market.

For instance, as per the National Library of Medicine, it is estimated that every year nearly 1.5 million people suffer a fracture because of some bone disease. Consequentially, the growing occurrence of bone disease is witnessing higher demand for Cold Pain Therapy, which stimulates the market growth around the world.

However, the lack of substantial clinical evidence and reimbursement in favor of cold pain therapy and the availability of alternative non-drug/device pain management therapies impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the increasing demand for analgesic patches and the growing requirement for safer pain management modalities as opposed to oral drug therapy are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global Cold Pain Therapy Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of skilled professionals and increasing healthcare expenditure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing aging population, as well as, growing incidences of orthopedic diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cold Pain Therapy Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Beiersdorf AG

DJO Global, Inc.

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer

Sanofi

Rohto Pharmaceutical

3M

Cardinal Health Inc.

Breg, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

OTC Products

Prescription Products

By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

E- Pharmacies

By Application:

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Post-operative Therapy

Sports Injuries

Post-trauma Therapy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

