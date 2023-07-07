Emollients Market Development, Application, Type, Segment, Forecast till 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Emollients Market is valued at approximately USD 1.38 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Emollients are a type of cosmetic product that is highly utilized for moisturizing, protecting, and lubricating the skin. It safeguards the skin against evaporating its water content in the skin layer by forming the layer on the skin’s outside surface. The market growth is primarily driven by the factors such as the flourishing development of the personal healthcare and wellness sectors, rapidly changing lifestyles, along with the growing focus on physical appearance among the population.

The growing adoption of cosmetics products is reinforcing the demand for emollients to moisten or soften the skin and hair. As per the Statista report, the global cosmetics market was valued at around USD 80,737.3 million in 2021. Additionally, it is projected that the amount increases and reach nearly USD 131,041.2 million by 2026. Therefore, the growing usage of cosmetic products among the population is directly associated with the demand for emollients, which is augmenting market growth. Moreover, the rising introduction of natural emollients, as well as the increasing R&D activities are presenting various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the hazardous chemicals and adverse impact on the environment and availability of cheaper and greener replacements are hindering the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Emollients Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing population, rising demand for personal care products, and the high adoption of cosmetics in the market space. Whereas, North America is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing expenditure on hygienic products, the presence of key market players, and the rising prevalence of skin-related diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

Clariant

Eastman Chemical Company

The Lubrizol Corporation

Covestro AG

Evonik Industries AG

Croda International PLC

Ashland Inc.

Lonza Group

Stepan Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Solid

Liquid

By Type:

Esters

Fatty Acids

Fatty Alcohols

Ethers

Silicones

Others

By Application:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Deodorants

Oral Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

