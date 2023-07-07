Plant-based Baby Care Products Market 2023 Industry Trends, Business Insights and Forecast by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Plant-based Baby Care Products Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Plant-based Baby Care Products Market:

Global Plant-based Baby Care Products Market is valued at approximately USD 24.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Plant-based Baby Care Products include different baby nourishment products such as hair and skin care products, and healthy food & beverages products. These products are made with plant-based sources such as tomato, sunflower, dark cumin, cranberry, and raspberry seeds. In plant-based skincare products, very less amount of chemicals is used. The increasing expansion of global baby care products market and growing awareness towards the ill impact of chemical-based products as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The rapid expansion of global baby care products market and increasing demand for organic skincare products are contributing to the growth of the Global Plant-based Baby Care Products Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global baby care products market was valued at USD 67.35 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 88.72 billion by 2026. Also, rising penetration of e-commerce platforms worldwide and growing disposable income would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with plant-based baby care products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Plant-based Baby Care Products Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as increasing demand for chemical-free baby care products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of leading market players as well as growing expansion of e-commerce sector in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Chicco

Green People

Gaia Skin Natural

Nuby

HiPP Gmbh & Co. Vertrieb KG

Biotropic Cosmetic

Krauter Healthcare Ltd

Baby Mantra

Made4baby

Himalaya Herbals

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Skincare

Hair Care

Food and Beverage

Others

By Age

Newborn

Infant

Toddler

By Distributional Channel

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Online Sales Channel

Specialty Store

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

