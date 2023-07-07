Virtual Events Industry Market Size Unlocking New Opportunities for Success | Pace Digital, Revolution Cmes

The Global Virtual Events Industry report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Virtual Events Industry Market is valued approximately USD 306.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Virtual Event is one that takes place online and involves participants interacting in a virtual setting rather than physically meeting. Virtual events are typically online conferences with multiple sessions that frequently include webinars and webcasts, conferences, keynote speech, workshops, and partner events among others. There are different types of platforms through which virtual events can be conducted Mobile based applications, and websites etc. The increasing adoption of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)-based solutions and growing use of collaboration and communication tools across the industries as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6922

The increasing adoption of Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS)-based solutions is contributing to the growth of the Global Virtual Events Industry Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, the global unified communications & collaboration market was valued at USD 38.8 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 48.3 billion by 2023. Moreover, as per Statista – in 2020, the Russia’s unified communications as a service (UCaaS) market was valued at USD 160 million, and the market is projected to grow to USD 215 million by 2025. Also, growing penetration of IoT technologies and rising emergence of hybrid work culture in post covid era would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data security and privacy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Virtual Events Industry Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading market players and availability of advanced networking infrastructure, coupled with rising adoption of hybrid and remote work culture in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising advancements of networking technologies, and increasing adoption of virtual events across the industries, and growing number of small and medium sized organizations in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Pace Digital

Revolution Cmes

Showcase Events

Target Exhibitions

Tcj Management Co. Ltd

The Collaborative Exchange

Vietapps Co., Ltd.

Morph Digital Solutions Private Limited

London Filmed

American Program Bureau, Inc.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6922

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2021, US-based teleconferencing services provider Zoom Video Communications Inc has announced acquisition of cloud software provider Five9 Inc for a transaction value of USD 14.7 billion. This acquisition would enable Zoom to increase its enterprise presence.

In October 2022, London, UK based Nyoum Ltd. has announced launch of LOVE, its flagship video communication platform for Android and in Asia.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Webinar

Virtual expo fairs and festivals

Entertainment

Conference

Others

By Source

Ticket Sale

Sponsorship

Others

By Age group

Below 20 years

21 to 40 years

Above 40 years

By Platform

Web based software

XR Platform

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6922

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6922

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com