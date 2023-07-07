Data Warehouse as a Service Market Size Emerging Technologies and their Impact on Business Growth | AtScale, Google LLc

The Global Data Warehouse as a Service report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is valued at approximately USD 4.60 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.80 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. Data warehouse as a service (DWaaS) is based on an outsourcing model in which a cloud service provider takes care of hardware and software resources a data warehouse requires, and the customer provides the data and pays for the data storage service. The adoption of DWaaS service offers various advantages such as reduced data management costs, offers scalability, and reduced staffing needs among others. The increasing adoption of Cloud-based Solutions & services as well as the growing focus over data analytics and business intelligence solutions are key factors accelerating the market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6921

The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions and services is contributing towards the expansion of the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market. For instance, – according to Statista- in 2021, the global cloud applications market was valued at USD 133.6 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 168.6 billion by 2025.

Also, increasing investment in data center infrastructure and the growing emergence of remote & hybrid work cultures would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2022, India based Adani Group announced an investment of USD 100 billion over the next ten years towards new energy and digital space that includes data centers. However, rising concern over data security stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the availability of leading cloud service providers and increasing investment in technologically advanced data warehouse infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising investment in the development of data warehouse infrastructure and the increasing popularity of remote working culture in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Actian Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

AtScale

Google LLc

Hortonworks

Mark Logic Corporation

Micro Focus

Microsoft Corporation

Netavis Software GmbH

Oracle Corporation

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6921

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, SimCorp has announced the launch of its Cloud Data Warehouse, powered by Snowflake enables SimCorp clients to access all the data based on their requirements. Moreover, Snowflake’s Data Cloud built-in scalability allows new sources of data to be rapidly onboarded when required.

In June 2022, in California, USA-based yellow brick announced the launch of the latest version of its data warehouse platform. The cloud-native elastic data warehouse from Yellowbrick scales with increasing corporate data needs, operates both on-premises and in the cloud, and features a straightforward pricing structure with predictable prices.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Organisation Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By End Use industry

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

E-Commerce and Retail

Media and Entertainment

Other

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6921

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6921

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com