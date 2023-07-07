Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Size Bold Visions and Strategies for Epic Growth | Microsoft Corporation, HPE

The Global Hosting Infrastructure Services report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market is valued approximately USD 14.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Hosted services are programmes, pieces of IT infrastructure, or operations that businesses access from outside service providers, generally over the internet. A wide range of services are included in hosted services, such as virtual desktops, off-site backup, and web hosting. The genre of hosted services includes cloud services as well. The key factors driving the market growth are rising expansion of ecommerce sector and cost benefit associated with hosting infrastructure services.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6920

Moreover, the rising expansion of ecommerce sector owing to growing urbanization and increasing smartphone is contributing towards the growth of the Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market. For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – as of 2022, Indian ecommerce industry is estimated at USD 74.8 billion, and as per projections the ecommerce industry would grow to USD 111 billion by 2024, and further USD 200 billion by 2026.

Also, rising adoption of cloud services and increasing number of Small & medium enterprises would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista – in 2021, the global hybrid cloud market was valued at USD 85 billion and is projected to grow to USD 262 billion in 2027. However, security concerns associated with private cloud services stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of leading hosting infrastructure service providers and increasing adoption of hosting infrastructure services technology. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of e-commerce services and growing number of small & medium sized enterprises in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

AT&T Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

HPE

Google

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6920

NetApp, Inc.

Equinix Inc.

GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC

CoreSite

Rackspace Inc.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In November 2022, Amazon Web Services Inc. announced commencement of a new cloud infrastructure region in India to grow its regional market presence. This AWS’ newly launched infrastructure region would be based in Hyderabad, India.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering

Solution

Services

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On premises

By End User

Energy and Utilities

Defense and Government

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Telecom

IT and ITeS

Others

To Get More Business Strategies For Request Sample Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6920

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

Request Full Report- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw6920

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean is the world’s leading research company, known for its informative research reports. We are committed to providing our clients with both quantitative and qualitative research results. As a part of our global network and comprehensive industry coverage, we offer in-depth knowledge, allowing informed and strategic business conclusions to report. We utilize the most recent technology and analysis tools along with our own unique research models and years of expertise, which assist us to create necessary details and facts that exceed expectations.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://reportocean.com