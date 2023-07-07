Pore Strips Market Growth Factors, Challenges, Opportunities, Size, Trends and Forecast 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Pore Strips Market" [2023-2030]

Short Description About Pore Strips Market:

Global Pore Strips Market is valued at approximately USD 1.43 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Pore strips are thought to be quick and simple to use. Scrubs are an example of a substitute that takes some time and goes through a long procedure before they produce the desired outcomes. In the foreseeable future, this aspect is anticipated to increase product demand, particularly among young consumers who want rapid fixes. In the coming years, the growth of the market will also be aided by several well-known brands’ expansion of their retail channels, including Estee Lauder, Sephora, and Shiseido Co. Kylie Jenner’s skincare line will be introduced in more than 25 European nations in May 2020 thanks to a partnership between Coty, a multinational beauty firm, and skin-and-beauty retailer Douglas. Along with this, key market players are taking initiatives which is driving the growth for the market over the forecast period.

According to Statista, ever since 2018, Nykaa has grown rapidly. The annual revenue reached 0.39 billion USD in the fiscal year 2022 after beginning with just a little bit more than 0.061 billion USD. However, the presence of substitutes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Pore Strips Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific had the biggest market share in 2021. Since pore strips are gender-neutral and men tend to have more noticeable bigger pores as a result of having excessive oil production on their skin, more men are using these items in their personal care routines. Along with this, North America is growing with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. These solutions have potent adhesive characteristics that aid in removing blackheads and overproduction of oil. These elements are anticipated to influence consumer product uptake in North America.

Major market players included in this report are:

Starface

Kao Corporation

Walgreen Co.

Ulta Beauty

Earth Therapeutics

Sephora

L’Oreal

Tonymoly Co., Ltd.

Boscia

Hip Hop

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Ingredient offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Ingredient:

Charcoal

Non-charcoal

By End-use:

Salon

Home

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

