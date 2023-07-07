Personal Care Shower and Bath Market Global Volume Analysis and Key Trends 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Personal Care Shower and Bath Market" [2023-2030] offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market is valued at approximately USD 83.20 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Bathing and washing, including bed baths, applying lotions and creams as needed, dressing and getting ready for bed, oral hygiene, continence care, and many more activities can all be considered personal care. The e-commerce platform is being evaluated by major market players in an effort to boost personal care product sales. Along with this, rising cosmetics industry is also driving the growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising influence of social media is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market over the forecast period 2022-2029.

According to the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery’s (ASDS( ‘Consumer Survey on Cosmetic Dermatologic Procedures 2018,’ around 80% of consumers in the United States spend more than USD 100 per month on skincare products. For instance, according to Statista in 2020 the revenue for the cosmetics industry was USD 72,366.20 million which is predicted to increase to USD 1,31,041.20 million in 2026. Along with this, according to L’Oreal’s 2020 annual results, which were released in February 2021, the company’s e-commerce sales climbed by 62 percent across all divisions and geographies, accounting for around 26.6 percent of total company sales in 2020. Thus, rise in popularity of e-commerce platforms is driving the market growth for Skincare Body Products Market. However, the hazardous substances used in cosmetics manufacturing of Personal Care Shower And Bath stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Personal Care Shower And Bath Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to China’s and India’s rising demand for tearless shampoo and body wash, Asia Pacific held the greatest revenue share in 2021. The use of glossy repair conditioners is becoming more popular in China, which will accelerate market expansion. The rising demand for anti-dandruff shampoos is driving the market in China. Additionally, it is projected that India’s expanding use of eco-friendly shower and bath care products will accelerate market expansion. The fastest CAGR is anticipated to occur in Europe from 2022 to 2029. This is explained by the rise in Shea Body Scrub demand in the U.K. to meet the need for exfoliating cream scrubs. The British Rose Body Scrub is becoming increasingly popular in Germany, which is boosting the industry’s expansion.

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Amway

Godrej Consumer Products

Lion Corporation

GOJO Industries, Inc.

The Body Shop

Shiseido

3Lab Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

By Type:

Shower Gels & Liquid Soap

Body Scrubs

Solid Soap

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

