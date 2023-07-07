Upholstered Furniture Market is poised to grow at a Robust CAGR by 2030 | Rowe Furniture, England Furniture

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Upholstered Furniture Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1734

Short Description About Upholstered Furniture Market:

Global Upholstered Furniture Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Upholstered Furniture is basically a craft work used to enhance the furniture such as covering works on seats, chairs, and so on. It offers smooth fabric covers over seating surfaces and supports the furniture through coils and springs. The Upholstered Furniture market is expanding because of factors such as rising disposable income and growing urbanization.

According to India Brand Equity Foundation in 2021, India’s real estate sector contribute around 6-7% to the country’s total gross domestic product (GDP(. The real estate sector in India is projected to reach a market size of around USD 1 trillion by 2030 and is anticipated to contribute around 13 % to the GDP by 2025. Whereas the rising adoption of stylish lifestyles, growing demand and spending by end-user industries are creating lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the higher cost of Upholstered Furniture equipment hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Upholstered Furniture Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising production of upholstered furniture, growing demand by end-users such as commercial and residential. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising disposable income and rising inclination toward a luxurious lifestyle.

Major market players included in this report are:

Rowe Furniture

England Furniture

DFS Furniture PLC

Norwalk Furniture

Lee Industries

United Furniture Industries Inc.

Mayo Manufacturing Company Inc.

Hooker Furniture

Palliser Furniture Upholstery Ltd

Ashley HomeStores Ltd

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1734

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Chai

Sofas

Tables

Beds

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1734

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/