Game Applications Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030 | Tencent Holding, Nintendo

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Game Applications Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Game Applications Market:

Global Game Applications Market is valued at approximately USD 100.36 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Game Applications refers to software application, intended to entertain users through graphic games. The user of the gaming application interacts with graphical objects that simulate imaginary characters that are an integral part of the background story of the game. Moreover, apart from entertainment purposes games are also developed for other domains such as education, business, and healthcare applications. The penetration of smartphones worldwide and rising emergence of high-speed internet services as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing penetration of smartphones due to rapid growth in mobile technology is contributing to the growth of the Global Game Applications Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2021, the global smartphone market was valued at USD 481.2 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 500 billion by 2026. In addition, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF(- in 2021, India’s smartphone shipments increased by 11% to 169 million units, and market revenue reached USD 38 billion. Also, rising advancements in smartphone technology and increasing usage of digital entertainment would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, rising concern over data privacy stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Game Applications Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players as well as growing adoption of social media integrations in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of low-cost internet services, and increasing penetration of smartphones with low-cost high-speed internet services in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Tencent Holding Ltd

Nintendo

Activision Blizzard

Ubisoft

Electronic Arts Inc.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Bethesda Softworks LLC

Zynga Inc.

Epic Games, Inc.

NetEase, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Marketplace

Google Play Store

Apple iOS Store

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

