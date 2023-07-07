Egg Steamer Market Latest Trends and Opportunities 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Egg Steamer Market" [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Egg Steamer Market:

Global Egg Steamer Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Egg Steamer is a compact-sized kitchen appliance that cooks eggs through steam. Egg steamer comes with a hot plate attached to its base for steaming of eggs. Furthermore, the eggs are covered with a lid. When the egg steamer is switched on, the hot plate heats up and boils the water, creating steam that cooks the eggs. The increasing expansion of food & beverage sector and growing adoption of energy-efficient kitchen appliances as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key drivers accelerating the market growth.

The rising expansion of food & beverages sector is contributing to the growth of the Global Egg Steamer market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in the global Food & Drink segment is valued at USD 0.74 billion, and the total revenue is expected to show a compounded annual growth rate of 9.11% between 2022-2026, to reach a projected market volume of USD 1.05 bn by 2026. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of energy-efficient household appliances is also driving market growth. For instance, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Household Appliances segment is estimated at USD 252.80 billion, and the revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 9.77% in 2022-2025 period, to reach the projected market volume of USD 334.40 billion by 2025. Also, rising growth of working population coupled with growing emergence of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with Egg Steamer, coupled with lack of awareness and penetration of egg steamers in developing countries impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Egg Steamer Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of global market share owing to presence of leading market players as well as increasing adoption of egg steamers in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising penetration of online e-commerce platforms, increasing number of working individuals, and presence of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Conair Corporation

Joyang Co. Ltd.

Domu Brands Limited

Konka Group Co. ltd.

Amoni Enterprise Pty Ltd.

Airmate Company Inc

Guandong Chigo Co. Ltd

Guandong Tonze Electric Co. Ltd.

Midea Investing Holding Co. Ltd

Severin Elektrogerate GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Single Layer Egg Steamer

Multi-Layer Egg Steamer

By Technology

Mechanical

Computer Controlled

By Application

Residential

Restaurants

Hotels, Cafes

Corporate Canteens

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets

Electronic Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

