Asia Pacific Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market Positioning: How to Create a Unique and Compelling Brand Identity 2031

Key Trends in the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market

Innovation and Incorporation of Advanced Algorithms and Technology

By making use of complex machinery and equipment, Non-destructive testing is achieved. Furthermore, accurate and efficient results are obtained with advanced technologies, the incorporation of new algorithms, technological advancement in sensors, and wireless technologies. For example, various ultrasonic testing tomography of rebar provides the highest accuracy.

In addition, with modifications such as an optical positioning system and AI-supportive software algorithm, the analysis provided is more precise, thus gaining traction in the industry. For instance, in December 2022, Fujitsu and Tokai University developed ultrasound AI tech to test the quality of frozen tuna, which could further be implemented in enhanced food safety in the meat industry and the medical field.

Market Segmentation

Based on Testing Technique,

Ultrasonic Testing

Visual Inspection Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Radiography Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Among all, Ultrasonic testing is anticipated to demonstrate considerable growth in Asia-Pacific Non Destructive testing (NDT) market during the forecast period. Ultrasonic testing is utilized for mapping applications, weld inspection, screening of the pipe, and composite and pipeline corrosion. Given the rising demand for mapping applications, Ultrasonic testing is expected to dominate the market.

Visual Inspection testing is used to inspect aerospace, marine, and automation. Furthermore, with the growing transport sector and Asian automation industry, the Visual Inspection segment is also expected to help the growth of the market. Likewise, due to the increasing use of X-ray testing, gamma-ray testing, and computed radiography which implements radiographic testing, it is also anticipated to drive the segmental growth of the market. In addition, with urbanization, industrialization, and increasing manufacturing in various departments, the overall industry would benefit as Non Destructive testing becomes the norm. For example,

In May 2021- Nikon enhanced Metrologys industrial micro focus X-ray CT inspection solutions with a new offset CT reconstruction algorithm to deliver unrivalled scan speed and image resolution, shortening the inspection cycle times without compromising resolution.

Based on Method,

Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection

Here, Volumetric Inspection is expected to dominate the industry during the forecasting years. Volumetric Inspection, also called Ultrasonic inspection, is used to examine the internal or volumetric integrity of welding or materials where joint quality is condemnatory. It is also used to inspect the internal defects of the aerospace and automobile industries. Thus, this dominance is given to the expanding use of ultrasonic and radiographic inspections, which come under volumetric inspection in the automotive, public infrastructure, rail, and transport industries since they involve much welding in the manufacturing process.

Besides volumetric inspection, the surface inspection segment is also estimated to accelerate market growth. It is attributed to various surface and sub-surface applications of eddy-current inspections, additionally, with the increased application of volumetric testing to detect cracks and lack of coherence on the covers of aircraft components.

In April 2021, Carnival Corporation & plc partnered with Bureau Veritas to provide better health and safety services (NDT).

Regional Projection

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Market expands across:

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Here Japan dominates the Asia-Pacific non-destructive testing equipment market owing to the region’s domestic manufacturing industry and technological advancements. Furthermore, growing market players, such as Nikon Metrology NV and Olympus Corporation, are anticipated to fuel the regional market growth projection during the forecasting period.

Additionally, due to the expansion of the power generation industry in China and India, a rise in the non-destructive testing industry is expected. Also, with growth in manufacturing and construction activities and companies turning to third-party non-destructive testing providers, the market is expected to fluctuate accordingly.

Recent Developments in the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market

In April 2021, Nikon Corporation (Nikon) released the Nikon metrology remote control product, Remote Control SDK, compatible with the CNC Video Measuring System NEXIV series for automatic measurement system integration.

In April 2021, Bureau Veritas joined TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) to support climate-related transparency.

In March 2021, Intertek expanded its Building and Construction business line to the Caribbean with Intertek-PSI opening in Tao Baja, Puerto Rico, providing geotechnical services, environmental consulting, and construction material testing.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Boost in The Aerospace Industry in ASPAC

With the boom in tourism, the Asian wave, and other factors, the Aerospace industry is experiencing a continuous rise in the ASPAC region. The aerospace industry ensures the best quality structure, material, and strength standards, thus, implementing Non-Destructive Testing. Non Destructive Testing Industry would grow given the solemnity required in the industry to detect and avoid failures in surface, cracks, etc., which could lead to numerous risks, including fatal accidents. Furthermore, since aircraft components are highly susceptible to fatigue cracks that could become hazardous, continuous application and modification of the NDT industry are guaranteed, which would further grow the market.

Mounting Need for Quality Check and Assessment of Old Infrastructures

Countries in the ASPAC region are often very active in protecting their heritage, like old infrastructures. However, it always comes as a challenge associated with the protection of old infrastructures along with new modifications to them. Since constructing new infrastructure in any industry is a tedious process, companies prefer to extend the life of old infrastructures. Collectively, this ultimately drives demand for non-destructive testing to maintain and check the materials resulting in further industry growth.

Possible Restraint

Increased complexity levels in machinery

Non Destructive Testing faces the challenge of keeping up with the additional threats imposed by the technological, multi-dimensional advancements in the complexity of future machinery. New NDT methods would need to keep up with the upgradation accompanied by diverse additions to the machinery, which could hinder the industry’s growth.

Lack of Skilled Human Resources

NDT can only be profitable when done by high-valued, skilled and qualified professionals along with the help of advanced instrumentations. Furthermore, it requires high accuracy to find the flaws, leakages and troubleshooting to test advanced machinery. Thus, the need for more qualified and high-skilled professionals to operate the testing equipment and gather accurate results could restrain the industry’s growth. In addition, the higher cost of NDT training and certification hinders the market growth.

Growth Opportunities

Growth of the Power generation industry and inclination towards ASPAC regions

The power generation industry is continuously growing to find new ways to be more energy efficient, thus involving and inventing new non-destructive testing methods and instruments. This leads to the demand for non-destructive testing services and equipment to provide the best results. Also, companies from developed regions are increasingly establishing new plants and operations in the Asia Pacific, taking advantage of low-cost manufacturing, thus increasing the demand for non-destructive testing equipment. In conclusion, this poses an excellent opportunity for the industry to spring up.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:

What are the overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares) of the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market?

What are the region-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?

What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market?

Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?

What are the key results derived from surveys conducted during the APAC Non Destructive Testing (NDT) Market study?

