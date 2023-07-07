Cotton Personal-Care Product Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023 to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Short Description About Cotton Personal-Care Product Market:

Global Cotton Personal-Care Product Market is valued at approximately USD 13.11 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cotton Personal-Care Product refers to personal hygiene products that are made with cotton material. There is a wide range of cotton-based products available in the personal care segment including Swabs, pads, wet wipes, rolls and balls among others. The application of cotton in Personal care products offers various advantages such as it is odor free, hypoallergenic and is naturally absorbent and doesn’t show perspiration as synthetics. The increasing demand for health and hygiene products and growing awareness towards sanitation as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising demand for health and hygiene products due to factors such as increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and growing incidences of infectious diseases is contributing to the growth of the Global Cotton Personal-Care Products Market. For instance, according to Statista – between July 2021 and July 2022, around 3.1 billion units of hygiene products were sold in supermarkets and hypermarkets in France. Moreover, body hygiene products represented a sales volume of around 1.03 billion units. Furthermore, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Feminine Hygiene segment is estimated at USD 5.85 billion, and the market is expected to grow annually by a CAGR of 5.15% between 2022 and 2026 to reach USD 7.15 billion by end of 2026. Also, increasing adoption of portable cleansing wipes and growing penetration of e-commerce platforms would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high production cost associated with Cotton based Personal-Care Products impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cotton Personal-Care Product Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing demand for cotton-based feminine hygiene products coupled with presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of the largest cotton producing countries such as China, and India as well as rising awareness towards personal hygiene in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Degasa

Ecowipes

Harper Hygiene

Marusan

Pelz Group

Precot

Sanitars

The Hartmann Group

Tiras Cotton

U.S. Cotton

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Cotton Swabs

Cotton Cosmetic Pads

Cotton Wet Wipes

Sterile Cotton Balls

Cotton Rolls

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

