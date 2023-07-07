Cedarwood Oil Market Worldwide Demand and Growth Analysis Report 2023-2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Cedarwood Oil Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1738

Short Description About Cedarwood Oil Market:

Global Cedarwood Oil Market is valued at approximately USD 0.32 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Cedarwood Oil refers to an essential oil which is derived from the leaves, berries, needles, and barks of cedar trees. There are different types of Cedarwood oil categorized based on the type of Cedar including Atlas cedarwood (also known as Cedrus atlantica), Chinese cedarwood (known as Chamaecyparis funebris or Cupressus funebris), Himalyan cedarwood, Port Orford cedarwood, Chamaecyparis lawsoniana, Texas cedarwood, (also known as Juniperus) and Virginian Cedarwood also called red cedar or Eastern red cedar among others. It is widely used as an ingredient in deodorants, shampoos, colognes, and insect-repellent products. Moreover, due to its soothing scent, it is also utilized in aromatherapy applications to reduce stress and ease tension. Cedarwood Oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties which makes it ideal for treating different skin conditions including acne, hair care, and facial treatment applications. The increasing expansion of cosmetics & personal care sector and rising utilization in FMCG products due to healthcare properties associated with cedarwood oil as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are accelerating the market growth.

The rapid expansion of cosmetics & personal care market is contributing to the growth of the Global Cedarwood Oil Market. For instance, according to Statista – in 2020, the global skincare market was valued at USD 136.4 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 187.68 billion by 2026. Moreover, as per Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the Personal Care segment is estimated at USD 238.90 billion, and the global revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate of 10.77% in 2022 -2025 period to reach a market volume of USD 324.7 billion by 2025. Also, increasing incidences of depression and anxiety disorder and growing popularity of wellness tourism in countries such as China and India would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Cedarwood Oil and associated side effects of prolonged exposure to Cedarwood Oil such as liver and pulmonary toxicity stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Cedarwood Oil Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing utilization of Virginian Cedarwood Oil and growing preference towards plant-based personal care products in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising popularity of aromatherapy for the treatment of chronic pain and anxiety disorders as well as growing expansion of e-commerce industry in the region.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1738

Major market players included in this report are:

Grayden Cedar Works

Henan Allgreen Chemical Co. Ltd

ORCHID Chemical Supplies Ltd

Finetech Industry Limited

Shanghai Eykits

Foreverest Resources Ltd

SSS biotic.com

Texarome

Venus Enterprise Limited

Wuhan Shenqu Biological Chemical Co. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics and skincare products

Toiletries

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1738

By Industrial Use

Pharmaceuticals

Spa & Relaxation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

Request Full Report –https://reportocean.us/sample-request/report_id/bzwt1738

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://reportocean.us/