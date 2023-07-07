South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market The Future of Consumer Behavior: Insights and Predictions for 2023-2031

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm, has recently released an insightful recovery-based report focusing on the “ South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market “. This comprehensive report presents valuable information about company opportunities, growth strategies, emerging trends, innovative developments, and the competitive landscape within the market, all of which are projected to shape the industry in 2022 and beyond. Moreover, the report offers a detailed analysis of the market’s regional segmentation, providing a holistic view of its geographical outlook.
Market Segmentation
Based on Type:
Independent Kitchen
Commissary/Multi-Brand Kitchen
Kitchen Pods
Outsourced Kitchen
Among all, independent kitchens are projected to acquire a significant share of the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market during 2023-28. It owes to the fact that these wholly-owned kitchens of a single brand help reduce the operational load on existing branches of restaurants that provide food delivery services to walk-in consumers. Moreover, they don’t exhibit a dining space, highly depend on third-party channels, and mainly serve consumers who desire a particular type of cuisine.
Several food companies in the region are entering the cloud kitchen market in order to cater to the ever-evolving online food orders and provide the desired quality & service to their customers. In addition, the rise in consumer inclination toward international cuisines & fast food, coupled with the growing number of standalone food companies that operate from a single location, is further projected to boost the adoption of independent kitchens in Southeast Asia and, in turn, promulgate the cloud kitchen market growth in the years to come.
Based on Nature:
Franchised
Standalone
Here, franchised cloud kitchens are anticipated to attain a sizeable market share over the coming years. Compared to standalone kitchens, it incurs less capital to franchise an already existing brand. As restaurateurs with high equity, alongside offerings, including but not limited to international cuisines, personalized dishes, & superior service quality, are becoming increasingly popular across the region, more and more stakeholders are opting for franchised cloud kitchens. Moreover, they are also becoming aware of the fact that investing in well-established brands involves fewer risks since franchisors offer proper training & support associated with different parameters, such as equipment, supplies, & brand marketing. Hence, the mounting proliferation of franchised kitchens in Southeast Asia is promoting the overall growth of the cloud kitchen market.
Country Projection
Geographically, the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market expands across:
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
Rest of Southeast Asia
Of all regions in South East Asia, Indonesia is expected to acquire a sizeable share of the Cloud Kitchen Market during 2023-28. It owes to the booming real estate in the country and the increasing number of restaurants adopting virtual models. With the advent of Covid-19, which instigated prolonged lockdowns & various social restrictions, several restaurants in Indonesia got shut down and were compelled to adapt to the new normal in order to survive. Consequently, online channels are being utilized aggressively by brands to reach more & more consumers and cater to their varied requirements.
In 2019, Gojek, in collaboration with Rebel Foods, started implementing cloud kitchens, and so far, the company has launched more than 25 of them in Indonesia.
In 2018, Grab introduced Indonesia’s first cloud kitchen, and since 2021, the company has been working jointly with ‘Yummy Corp’ to expand its network across the country.
Besides these leaders, several startups are tapping into the industry and have raised significant funds. These aspects indicate that there are various prospects for the cloud kitchen market to expand and attain more consumers in Indonesia, especially with the massively surging food delivery orders across the country.
Key Questions Answered in the Market Research Report:
What are the overall statistics or estimates (Overview, Size- By Value, Forecast Numbers, Segmentation, Shares) of the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market?
What are the country-wise industry size, growth drivers, and challenges?
What are the key innovations, opportunities, current & future trends, and regulations in the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market?
Who are the key competitors, their key strengths & weaknesses, and how do they perform in the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market based on the competitive benchmarking matrix?
What are the key results derived from surveys conducted during the South East Asia Cloud Kitchen Market study?
