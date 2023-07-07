Corneal Implants Market Size Is Booming Worldwide With | CorneaGen , AJL Ophthalmic SA

The Global Corneal Implants report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Corneal Implants Market is valued approximately USD 392 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. A plastic ring is surgically inserted into the middle layer of your cornea during a technique called corneal ring implantation. One may be able to see properly once this fixes some corneal issues. The cornea is the surface of eye’s front and is covered by a transparent covering. Increasing prevalence of corneal disorders and rising awareness about the importance of organ donation are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, According to National Library of Medicine, every year around 200,000 corneal implant procedures are being performed annually. Also, according to the Cancer Research Foundation of America one in five people with keratoconus advance to the point that a corneal implant is required to restore normal vision,. The availability of FDA-approved corneal implants and the introduction of sophisticated corneal implant procedures like Deep Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (DALK) are also anticipated to accelerate the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Also, increasing awareness about the availability of the artificial cornea are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of skills & expertise, and availability of various alternatives methods of treatment impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Corneal Implants Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market players, favorable reimbursement policies, as well as increasing research and development activities related to corneal implants are the factors expected to drive the region’s growth further.. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to the presence of number of emerging markets players as well as highly clinical needs in developing countries, such as China, Philippines, and Indonesia, are expected to drive the region’s growth.

Major market players included in this report are:

Florida Lions Eye Bank

Alcon Inc.

Aurolab

CorneaGen

AJL Ophthalmic SA

DIOPTEX

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

San Diego Eye Bank

KeraMed, Inc

Alabama Eye Bank Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Human Cornea

Synthetic

By Surgery Method

Penetrating keratoplasty

Endothelial keratoplasty

By Application

Keratoconus

Fuchs dystrophy

Infectious keratitis

Corneal ulcers

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Centre

Ambulatory Surgical Centre

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

