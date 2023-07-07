Safari Travel Market 2023 Top Company Shares, Regional Forecasts to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Safari Travel Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Safari Travel Market:

Global Safari Travel Market is valued at approximately USD 32.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Safari Travel refers to a trip done overland. Safari travel is a journey to observe the wildlife in their natural habitat, especially on African land. Moreover, the idea and concept of wildlife safari were born and evolved in Africa. Companies operating in Safari Travel Market offer different packages such as adventure safari, water safari, cycling safari, camping safari, guided safari, and self-driving safari among others. The increasing growth of Travel & Tourism sector in post covid era and growing inclination from bloggers and influencers in safari travel as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rising expansion of travel and tourism sector in post covid era is contributing to the growth of the Global Safari Travel market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global travel & tourism market is estimated at USD 716.80 billion, and the global revenue is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% in 2022-2026 period, to reach to a projected market volume of USD 992.10 billion by 2026. Also, growing impact of social media on the travel industry and rising emergence of online booking platforms would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with Safari tour packages impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Safari Travel Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Middle East and Africa (MEA( region dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of the region as the world’s top destination for safari travel and presence of leading market payers. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as presence of national parks, safaris, and wildlife reserves as well as rising expansion of travel & tourism sector in post covid era in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Wilderness Safaris

Thomas Cook Group

Singita

Scott Dunn

Rothschild Safaris

Travcoa, & Beyond

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Gamewatchers Safaris

Backroads

Cox & Kings Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Adventure Travel

Personalized Vacation

By Age Group

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Silver Hair

By Industry Vertical

Customized & Private Vacations

Safari & Adventure

Cruises, Yachting & Small Ship Expeditions

Celebration Journeys

Culinary Travel & Shopping

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

