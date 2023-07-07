Movies and Entertainment Market 2023 Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

Global Movies and Entertainment Market is valued at approximately USD 90.92 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Movies also known as motion picture and moving picture refers to a work of visual art that simulates experiences. Entertainment comprised of performances of plays and films, and activities such as reading and watching television. Apart from traditional theatre setup movies can be watched through various digital assets such as Televisions, Smartphones, Tables, and Laptops among others. The increasing expansion of OTT services and growing penetration of smartphones as well as strategic initiatives from leading players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rapid expansion of Over the theater (OTT( platforms in wake of COVID-19 pandemic & emergence of high-speed internet services are contributing to the growth of the Global Movies and Entertainment Market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue in the global OTT Video segment is estimated at USD 275.30 billion, and the worldwide revenue is projected to show an annual growth rate of 11.60% in 2022-2027 period to reach a projected market volume of USD 476.60 billion by 2027. Also, growing emergence of 5G technologies and increasing spending on leisure and entertainment would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Movies and Entertainment industry stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Movies and Entertainment Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading studios as well as availability of high-speed internet infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumer spending on leisure and entertainment and increasing penetration of leading OTT service providers and growing emergence of vlogging culture in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

CBS Broadcasting Inc.

Sony Entertainment, Inc.

The Walt Disney Company

Time Warner

21st Century Fox

Viacom Inc.

Comcast

Netflix, Inc.

Vivendi

Universal Pictures

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Movies

Music & Videos

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

