Lavandula Oil Market Report Analysis, Key Players and Forecast to 2030

Global Lavandula Oil Market is valued at approximately USD 0. 86 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.0% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Lavandula Oil is an essential oil derived from the lavender plant. Different techniques such as steam distillation, hydro distillation, and solvent extraction are used for Lavandula Oil extraction. Lavandula oil has applications across different industries including food and beverage, cosmetics and personal care products, and pharmaceuticals among others. Moreover, it is also used as an ingredient in aromatherapy. Its anti-inflammatory properties make it ideal for the treatment of body pain and numbness. The increasing expansion of cosmetics & personal care industry and shifting preference towards organic, non-GMO products as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The rapid expansion of global cosmetics & personal care industry is contributing to the growth of the Global Lavandula oil market. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, the revenue of the global Beauty & Personal Care market is estimated at USD 534 billion, and the market is projected to show a CAGR of 5.86% in the 2022-2026 period to reach a market volume of USD 670.61 billion by 2026. Moreover, as per Cosmetics Europe – the personal care association of Europe estimates – in 2021, the European cosmetics and personal care market was valued at USD 78.24 billion, and within Europe Germany emerged as the largest national market for cosmetics and personal care products with worth of USD 13.30 billion, followed by France (USD11.74 billion(, Italy (USD10.37 billion(, the UK (USD9.68 billion(. Also, rising growth of food and beverage sector and growing emergence of online distribution channels would create a lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with Lavandula Oil and volatile cost of raw materials impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Lavandula Oil Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the presence of leading market players and increasing demand for essential oils coupled with rising incidences of chronic pain in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising growth of personal care industry coupled with increasing popularity of aromatherapy in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Alteya Organics

Biolandes

doTERRA International LLC

Enio Bonchev Production Ltd.

Ernesto Ventos S.A.

Essential Oils of New Zealand Ltd

H. Reynaud & Fils

RKL Ltd

Sydney Essential Oil Co. (SEOC)

The Lebermuth Company, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Absolutes

Concentrates

Blends

By Application

Therapeutics

Personal Care

Aromatherapy

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

By Distribution Channel

Health & Beauty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Retailing

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

