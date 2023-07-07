Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size To See Huge Growth By 2031 | Promega Corporation., HD Co. Ltd.

The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.
Global Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market is valued approximately USD 1.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028. The popularity of the market is expanding as more doctors and patients are becoming aware of cancer immunotherapy, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are investing more in the research and development of cancer treatments, and the incidence of cancer is rising globally. Pharmaceutical corporations are also becoming more interested in immunotherapies as they lower the risk of cancer and demonstrate a decrease in tumour recurrence following chemotherapy.
For instance, globally, there were 17.0 million new instances of cancer and 9.5 million cancer-related deaths in 2018, according to estimates from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The estimated increase in the worldwide burden of cancer to 27.5 million new cases by 2040. Consequentially, growing mergers and acquisition is creating a new opportunity to the market. However, quality issues involved with drug discovery CRO services and intellectual property right issues impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the global Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of various large number of biotechnology and life sciences companies and key CROs in the region. Furthermore, government support towards cancer immunotherapy drug discovery outsourcing. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028 owing to increasing number of CROs that offers cost-effective drug discovery services, rise in use of advance technology, and large number of market players comply with Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) and follows regulatory guidelines effectively.
Major market players included in this report are:
Explicyte Immuno-Oncology
Aquila Biomedical
Horizon Discovery Group plc
Crown Bioscience Inc.
Promega Corporation.
HD Co. Ltd.
BPS Biosciences Inc.
Gen script Biotech Corporation
Celentyx Ltd.
ImmuneXperts SA
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.
Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Drug
Monoclonal Antibodies
Immunomodulators
Cancer Vaccines and Oncolytic Therapies
Others
By service:
Target Identification and Validation
Lead screening and Characterization
Cell based Assays
By Cancer Type
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Melanoma
Prostate Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Highlights of the Market Report:
- Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
- Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
- Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market
- Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
- Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
- Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
- The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
