Biphenyl Market Size Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | ABacipharm Corporation, Alfa Aesar

The Global Biphenyl report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Biphenyl Market is valued approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The Biphenyl, also known as Diphenyl, is an aromatic hydrocarbon, mainly used as a heat-transfer fluid. Biphenyl is a clear colorless liquid with a pleasant odor, and it is manufactured on a large scale by the thermal dehydrogenation of benzene. It also occurs naturally in coal tar, crude oil, and natural gas and have application as antimicrobial food preservative and an antifungal agrochemical. The growing food and beverages sector and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases coupled with strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) estimates – during 2019-2020, the Indian processed food market was valued at USD 263 billion, and it is projected to grow to USD 470 billion by 2025. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards new acquisitions to leverage the growing demand for Biphenyls. For instance, in April 2022, Mumbai, India based Dorf Ketal announced acquisition of the business of Ahmedabad, India -based Khyati Chemicals.

Also, growing demand for agrochemicals and rising textile sector in developing regions are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, risk of infections associated with over exposure of biphenyls such as eye and skin irritation and toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and central and peripheral nervous systems impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Biphenyl Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing agrochemicals sector and rising food processing industries. Whereas, Asia pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of pharmaceuticals sector and increasing penetration of leading specialty chemicals manufacturers in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Biphenyl Market across the Asia pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ABacipharm Corporation

Alfa Aesar

Biosynth Carbosynth

Daken Chemical Limited,

Eastman Chemical Company

Henan Tianfu Chemical Co., Ltd

JIANGSU ZHONGNENG CHEMICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Lanxess AG

MainChem

Merck kGaA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Source

Crude Oil

Coal Tar

Natural Gas

By Application

Dye Carrier

Food and Beverages

Chemical Intermediates

Pharmaceuticals Solvent

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

