Digital Signage Media Player Market Upcoming Innovations, Companies and Forecast 2023-2030

Short Description About Digital Signage Media Player Market:

Global Digital Signage Media Player Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.71% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Digital Signage Media Player is a device that displays content on an electronic screen. It helps the organization to engage with their client to communicate their message with the help of digital signage. The Digital Signage Media Player market is expanding because of factors such as current trends favoring the growth of context-aware advertising and a steady increase in DOOH (Digital Out-Of-Home) spending. This market is dominated by 3M Company, Advantech Co. Ltd, AOPEN Inc., Barco and BrightSign LLC.

The context-aware advertising is growing as it gains more attention from the targeted audience through digital signage. According to the survey conducted 49% of popular brand owners are intended to adopt contextual advertising to replace cookies. 80% of business owners have seen a progressive increase in sales up to 33%, due to the help of the use of digital signage, there is a greater attraction to buying Epicurean products than a planned purchase. The increased Usage of DOOH as an advertising platform has great future possibilities. However, the measurability and post-ad exposure of these experiences must be quantifiable. Insight through real-time performance metrics such as loop frequency, impressions, CPM, and traffic is essential to defining DOOH’s success. As per the surveys conducted 44% of netizens of U.K has observed that the DOOH Campaign has more value and there is a need to increase the investment which will eventually boost the growth of the digital signage media player market. In addition to penetration of such devices in the retail sector is ascending and the rising need for brand visibility& servicing is expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, advancements in formulation of digital signage media player can increase the opportunity for this significant market. However, the technical and standardization complexity stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Digital Signage Media Player Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the dominance of branded products and the region’s increasing technological development prevalence. The US government agency had offered the grant for the Digital Signage Project. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising target populations, an increase in the number of collaborations for development, geographic expansion of key players, and active participation of government and nonprofit organizations in the market space. In February 2020, the finance minister of India proposed to develop five smart cities via PPP routes, as shown in a presentation on the 2020-21 budget in parliament. This brought joy to Digital Signage Solution companies and see opportunities to partner with various state governments in their respective smart city development projects.

Major market players included in this report are:

Advantech Co. Ltd

AOPEN Inc.

Barco

3M Company

Dell Inc.

BrightSign LLC

HaiVision

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Broadsign

Cisco Systems Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Hardware

By Product:

Entry Level

Advanced Level

Enterprise Level

By Application:

Retail

Hospitality

Corporate

Transportation

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

