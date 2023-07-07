Smart Jewelry Market 2023 Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global “Smart Jewelry Market” [2023-2030] by Report Ocean provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Short Description About Smart Jewelry Market:

Global Smart Jewelry Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Smart jewelry is a type of wearable technology that involves esthetic electronic devices, which offer value to their user through esthetics and various features and functions. Factors such as the growing adoption of wearable gadgets, the rising popularity of connected devices, and the Internet of Things (IoT(, coupled with the increasing e-commerce penetration are impelling the market demand across the globe.

According to Statista, there was approximately 8.6 billion Internet of Things (IoT( connected devices were recorded in 2019. Also, the number is expected to increase to approximately 19.1 billion devices by 2025. Therefore, the rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT( connected devices is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Smart Jewelry Market. Moreover, the growing investment in technological advancements, as well as robust product portfolio by the key market players are presenting various growth prospects to the market in the forthcoming years. However, short battery life products and rising concern for data privacy stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Smart Jewelry Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the rising emergence of innovative products by key market players and growing prevalence of health issues related to sedentary lifestyles. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as rising awareness about health & fitness among the working-class population, as well as easy availability of advanced products of various brands are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Misfit (Fossil Group)

Bellabeat

InvisaWear

Ringly

Fitbit (Google LLC(

Oura Health Oy

Totwoo Smart Jewelry

Wellue

Motiv

Capri Holdings

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Pendant

Smart Bracelets

Ring

Others

By Operating System:

Android

IOS

By Application:

Activity Tracking

Heart Rate Monitoring

Sleep tracking

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

