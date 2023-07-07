AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Market Size Is Set To Fly High In Years To Come | Mendel.ai, Median Technologies

The Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market is valued at approximately USD $ million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028. The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the research and development activities in clinical trials aids in improving operational competence, minimizing costs, and boosting drug discovery. AI technology integrated with big data helps in solving various key clinical trial challenges, which is leading the market growth.

Factors such as the increase in the number of clinical studies, and growing penetration of the AI-based platforms for enhancing efficiency and productivity of trials at many stages, coupled with the development of the pharmaceutical and CROs sector are impelling the growth of the global market. For instance, as per a Statista report, in 2018, the total number of registered clinical studies worldwide was recorded at 293,259 and the figure is constantly rising and reach 409,300 studies by 2022. Accordingly, the rising clinical studies are positively influencing the growth of the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider market across the globe.

However, the lack of AI accuracy in clinical practices and the imposition of several stringent regulations on the approval of AI-based clinical trials hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, rising R&D investments in various therapeutic areas and growing awareness and diversified applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in the field of clinical trials are anticipated to act as catalyzing factors for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the global AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of favorable government policies and the rising presence of a number of AI-based start-ups. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing adoption of AI-based tools, rising patient pool, as well as, increasing prevalence of various diseases, would create lucrative growth prospects for the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Unlearn.AI, Inc.

Saama Technologies

Antidote Technologies, Inc.

Innoplexus

Mendel.ai

Median Technologies

Symphony AI

BioAge Labs, Inc.

AiCure, LLC

Halo Health Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Clinical Trial Phase:

Phase-I

Phase-II

Phase-III

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases or Conditions

Infectious Diseases

Others

By End-use:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Highlights of the Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Humanoid Robot market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

