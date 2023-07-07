Patient Portal Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market | GE Healthcare, Medfusion Inc.

The Global Patient Portal report, published by Report Ocean, presents a comprehensive analysis of the product’s/service industry, examining both historical patterns and future prospects from 2023 to 2031. This report serves as a valuable reference for businesses seeking to formulate effective strategies for the coming years, offering insights into the performance of organizations and the overall market in the previous year.

Global Patient Portal Market is valued approximately USD 2389.3 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.65% over the forecast period 2022-2028. Patient Portal is a secure online tool to access health records. The use of patient portals by a growing number of healthcare facilities is fueling market expansion. Increased use of patient portals is also due to rising demand for Electronic Health Records (EHR) and necessary government regulations. Portals are created by software companies in the form of mobile or web-based applications that users may use to keep or retrieve important information. Furthermore, the ageing population and the frequency of chronic illnesses continue to put pressure on healthcare systems’ capacity and financial sustainability. Furthermore, advancements in healthcare technology, such as linked devices, big data analytics, and artificial intelligence, are helping healthcare providers to make more accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions with health data and insights.

Furthermore, hospitals in emerging countries that are adopting new healthcare technologies are leading the patient portal market. Huawei Technologies and the Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital signed a collaboration agreement in March 2019 to develop a wireless healthcare facility in China.

The key regions considered for the global Patient Portal market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World North America dominate the market because of technological advancements in healthcare IT. Countries such as the United States and Canada have had success integrating IT technologies into their healthcare systems, which could help the market grow. Europe is expected to hold a second dominant position in the market due to increased deployment of healthcare IT and telehealth initiatives, as well as the digitization of healthcare procedures in the region,. In Asia-Pacific, the acceptability and demand for high-end medical infrastructure will be the primary drivers of the market. China, Japan, and India are the most developing countries in the region, which will drive the market for high-acuity information systems to grow.

Major market player included in this report are:

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

GE Healthcare

Medfusion Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

Greenway Health, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Delivery Mode

Web-based

Cloud-based

By End-Use

Providers

Payers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

