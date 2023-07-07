Dropshipping Market 2023 Key Players and Geographic Regions to 2030

The report presents a comprehensive overview of industry trends, growth share and the competitive landscape in 200 pages.

The most recent research study on the global "Dropshipping Market" [2023-2030]

Short Description About Dropshipping Market:

Global Dropshipping Market is valued approximately USD 218.37 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 28.8% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dropshipping is a sort of retail fulfilment for online retailers where merchants buy goods from outside suppliers as customers place orders rather than keeping inventory in storage. After that, the merchandise is delivered right to the customer. In this manner, the vendor can avoid dealing with the product directly. The growing expansion of cross border e-commerce trade and increasing preference towards online shopping are key factors accelerating the market growth.

The growing expansion of cross border e-commerce products due to increasing demand for premium and international products. For instance, – according to Statista – in 2019, global cross-border e-commerce market was estimated at USD 2.25 trillion, and as per projection by the year 2026 the cross-border online shopping sector would grow to USD 579 billion. Moreover, the increasing preference towards online shopping is another factor accelerating the market growth. For instance, as per Statista – In India, in 2020, the number of online shoppers were around 150 million, as compared to about 135 million online shoppers in 2019. Also, increasing penetration of smartphones and growing adoption of online distribution channels would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, security concerns regarding online payments ad lack of control in shipping stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dropshipping Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the growing expansion of cross border e-commerce industry and presence of leading drop shipping service providers in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow with a highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising emergence of online distribution platforms and increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ali Dropship

Doba Inc.

DropshipZone

Inventory Source

Megagoods, Inc.

MODALYST, INC.

Orderhive

Printify, Inc.

SaleHoo Group Limited

Sunrise Wholesale Merchandise LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Toys

Hobby & DIY

Furniture & Appliances

Food & Personal Care

Electronics & Media

Fashion

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

