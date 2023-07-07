Taiwan exports slump 23.4% in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s exports declined in June for the 10th month in a row, falling by 23.4% from the same month last year, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said Friday (July 7).

Exports in June totaled US$32.32 billion (NT$1.06 trillion), recording a stronger decline than the 14% to 16.5% forecast earlier. The MOF named weak demand in world markets as the main cause, CNA reported.

Imports showed an even sharper decline, shrinking by 29.9% from June 2022 to US$26.36 billion. Global demand for semiconductors played a part in the 21.3% fall in the export of electronic parts, the eighth consecutive monthly decline for the products.

Taiwan’s exports for the first half of the year were US$202.11 billion, or 18% less than the figure for January to June 2022, according to the MOF.