Taiwan envoy to Spain to retire from diplomatic service after 36 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Cabinet announced mid-June it would recall its diplomatic envoy to Spain, Jose Maria Liu (劉德立), who has served in Madrid since 2018.

Liu has been making media appearances and giving interviews in Spain as he prepares to return to Taiwan and retire after 36 years of service in the Spanish-speaking world. In an interview this week, published by OKdiario, Liu shared a farewell message and discussed his achievements in strengthening relations between Taiwan, Spain, and the European Union.



Liu studied Spanish language and literature at Tamkang University and Fu Jen Catholic University. He was also a scholarship recipient, which allowed him to study at the University of Panama in 1983.

After he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), he served in various posts at Taiwan’s representative offices in Panama, as well as Paraguay. In Taipei, he served as Chief Protocol Officer and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, before he was dispatched to serve as Taiwan’s chief envoy in Spain in 2018.

After four years of work in Spain, helping to spread awareness of Taiwan and build partnerships in Europe, Liu told friends in Spain, “This is not goodbye, but see you again.” He noted in several interviews that Spain and Taiwan both share the core values of freedom, democracy and respect for human rights, and expressed his gratitude to the people of Spain for welcoming him these past four years.



According to Liu, a great success achieved during his time in Madrid was the passage of a declaration by the Spanish Congress of Deputies in October 2022, which stated that Spain opposes any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

Thanks to the diplomatic efforts of Liu and others, Spain decided that relations between China and Taiwan must be developed through peaceful dialog, as reflected by the will of the citizens on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

During his time in Spain, Liu was a regular guest on Spanish TV news programs, which helped to bring greater awareness of Taiwan and Asia-Pacific issues to the people of Spain. Reports indicate that after Liu retires from diplomatic service and returns to Taiwan later this month, he plans to take a position as a lecturer at the College of Foreign Affairs at National Chengchi University.