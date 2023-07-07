Alexa
Taiwan’s Foxconn to invest in Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots

Foxconn set to manufacture Telexistence’s next-generation ‘GHOST’ robot

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/07/07 16:23
Telexistence robot. (Telexistence photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese contract electronics maker Foxconn is among several parties to invest US$170 million (NT$5.32 billion) in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores.

Tokyo-based Telexistence said on Thursday (July 6) that it had raised the money in a Series B round of funding from Foxconn, SoftBank, Airbus Ventures, Monoful Partners, KDDI Open Innovation Fund, and Globis Capital Partners, according to TechCrunch. Telexistence was founded in 2017 and makes AI-powered robotic arms for the retail and logistics industry, per TechCrunch.

In 2021, the company announced a partnership with convenience-store chain FamilyMart to deploy its robots to 300 locations throughout Japan, Telexistence said.

Telexistence also said that it will work with Foxconn on developing its next-generation robot called, “GHOST.” Foxconn will manufacture the robot and wants an annual production of 3,000 units, while some will also be sent to 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan starting in the spring of 2024, according to Nikkei.

The firm’s current robots are limited to linear movement, but Telexistence plans to design ones that can move around more freely and have the ability to open cardboard boxes, said Nikkei.

By taking advantage of SoftBank subsidiary SoftBank Robotics, the startup also plans to sell units to convenience stores in the U.S. by 2025. SoftBank Robotics will take care of repairs and additional after-sales services, according to Nikkei.
