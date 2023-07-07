Digital Pathology Market Research 2023 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2031

Our research study on the global Digital Pathology market for 2023-2031 offers a comprehensive analysis that is valuable regardless of a company’s size or income. The study delves into key market trends and provides insights into the industry’s outlook for the forecast years.

The global Digital Pathology market research provides statistics and information on investment structure development, technological advancements, market trends and developments, capabilities, and in-depth details on the major market participants. The analysis also includes a summary of the global market strategies that have been implemented in light of the industry’s present and future conditions.

The global digital pathology market size was US$ 791.7 million in 2021. The global digital pathology market is forecast to grow to US$ 1692.3 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The study perfectly bridges the gap between the market’s qualitative and statistical data. The research covers consumption and value historical data from 2017 to 2022 and estimates until 2031.

Additionally, the report includes details on supply-demand, market growth, and improvement elements, business profits and losses, economic grade, and a few tactical suggestions. Statistical tools are used to copy the numerical statistics along with SWOT analysis, BCG analysis, and PESTLE analysis. Statistics are presented graphically to make it simple to understand the numbers and information.

An overview of the global market is provided in the research work report. This section offers the perspectives of important participants, a review of the sector, an outlook across important regions, financial services, and several market concerns. The scope of the investigation and the report’s instructions will determine this part.

Factors Influencing the Market

Factors like the rising incidence of cancer, growing demand for precise diagnoses, and the development of innovative digital pathology systems will primarily drive the growth of the digital pathology market during the study period.

Teleconsultation aims to eliminate the physical and logistical obstacles between two or more geographically separated healthcare practitioners. The growing trend of teleconsultation, combined with the practical advantages like low costs, provide organizational benefits. As a result, it will escalate the growth of the digital pathology market during the study period.

The growing adoption of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency will also contribute to the growth of the digital pathology market during the analysis period.

By lowering costs, reducing processing times, and providing users with access to subject-matter knowledge, digital pathology helps boost lab performance. Digital pathology offers many benefits. For instance, it improves laboratory quality and offers precise data quickly. In addition, reports are also accessible through web services to digital slides. Therefore, it also reduces the cost associated with shipment and printing. Thus, such benefits of digital pathology will accelerate the growth of the market during the analysis period.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with the installation of digital pathology systems may limit the growth of the market during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

North America will hold the highest share in the digital pathology market due to the rising R&D investments, supportive government policies, and growing use of technologically advanced products. Further, the rising use of digital imaging and the participation of prominent industry players is forecast to contribute to the market growth during the analysis period.

The fact that digital technologies suit best for cancer diagnosis is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market is forecast to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and increasing demand for new treatment options. Apart from that, growing improvements in the care facilities and lowering laboratory costs will all escalate the growth of the Asia-Pacific digital pathology market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• 3DHistech Ltd

• Hamamatsu Photonics KK

• Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH)

• Mikroscan Technologies Inc.

• Nikon Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Koninklijke Philips NV

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG(Ventana Medical Systems Inc.)

• Visiopharm AS

• Proscia Inc.

• Sectra AG

• Other Prominent Players

The report gives a thorough understanding of each segment and offers potential estimates for major applications and awareness of emerging prospects. Every regional market is carefully examined to determine its potential growth, development, and demand over the coming years.

Segmentation Overview

The global digital pathology market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Product:

• Software

• Scanner

• Communication Systems

• Storage Systems

By Application:

• Disease Diagnosis

• Teleconsultation

• Drug Discovery

• Training & Education

By End-User:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academics Institutes & Research Laboratories

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Global Digital Pathology Industry Overview

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Chapter 4: Top Company Profiles

Chapter 5: Global Digital Pathology market Competition, by Players

Chapter 6: Global Market Size by Regions

Chapter 7: Global Market Segment by Application

Chapter 8: Global Digital Pathology Industry Segment by Type

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategy, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and key policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: Key Marketing Strategy Analysis, by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Global Digital Pathology market Size Forecast (2023-2031).

